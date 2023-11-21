What Is To Be Done?

What Is To Be Done?

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Nov 21, 2023

Germany has been lying to the U.S. since at least 1990 about reaching 2% of GDP in defense spending.

Remember German foreign minister Heiko Maas sneering at Trump in 2018 at the UN?

Remember European inaction over Serbia in 1999 (or the current inaction over Kosovo)?

Europe wants to have their cake and eat it - low military expenditures, political inaction, and political security.

Europeans never made a compelling case why Americans should go broke funding European defense.

Now the U.S. is tired, broke, and unconvinced that Europe deserves support.

Biden et al never explained why the U.S. needs to fund the Ukraine; the assumption was that Americans would just OK billions in transfers (along with green boondoggles, student loan forgiveness, and an open southern border). But our deficit reached $2 trillion last year (10/31/23)!!! So now Ukraine will get vastly reduced support from the U.S.

And European support won't make up a fraction of what the U.S. used to send.

Bottom line.

Time for Europeans to put on their big boy pants.

Or more likely, take it in the Keister and pretend to enjoy it.

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Eugine Nier's avatar
Eugine Nier
Nov 30, 2023

The biggest problem with the EU is that it is a huge managerial bureaucracy without even the pretense of Democratic, or any kind of, accountability. The EU parliament appears to have about as much power as the King of England.

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