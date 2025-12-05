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Iran Week Two
New Forever War Boogaloo?
Mar 11
•
Emma Ashford
23
4
5
Last Ride of the Neoconservatives?
Bomb, Bomb, Bomb, Bomb, Bomb Iran
Mar 3
•
Emma Ashford
47
8
13
December 2025
Civilization, Nation, Strategy
Some Jumbled Thoughts on the Trump National Security Strategy
Dec 5, 2025
•
Emma Ashford
44
6
8
August 2025
First Among Equals
U.S. Foreign Policy in a Multipolar World
Aug 28, 2025
•
Emma Ashford
13
5
1
July 2024
JD Vance and the Foreign Policy Election
Trump's VP Pick and the Future of Republican Foreign Policy
Jul 18, 2024
•
Emma Ashford
23
4
5
The Future of NATO
Washington's holding a birthday party, but will NATO make it to 100?
Jul 10, 2024
•
Emma Ashford
8
4
1
May 2024
Escalation is Not a Substitute for Strategy
Let's Talk About Ukraine (Again)
May 31, 2024
•
Emma Ashford
13
47
6
April 2024
Schroedinger's Supplemental
On Ukraine Aid and the White House's "All-or-Nothing" Approach
Apr 15, 2024
•
Emma Ashford
6
5
2
December 2023
In Search of a Ukraine Strategy
Biden makes the case for staying an increasingly shaky course
Dec 6, 2023
•
Emma Ashford
13
6
2
November 2023
Europe is Whistling Past the Graveyard on Defense
Why aren't European policymakers hedging more aggressively against the vagaries of U.S. domestic politics?
Nov 21, 2023
•
Emma Ashford
19
7
3
October 2023
The Sources of American Exhaustion
Some Thoughts on Jake Sullivan’s Spectacularly Poorly Timed Article
Oct 27, 2023
•
Emma Ashford
22
2
3
Foreign Policy Shutdown
The War in Ukraine is Becoming a Partisan Issue
Oct 3, 2023
•
Emma Ashford
6
3
1
© 2026 Emma Ashford
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